'We've got to fight': Wabush mine pensioners hope courts will restore benefits
Rita Pynn says she's vowing to continue the fight for what Cliffs Natural Resources owes Wabush Mines pensioners. Three years after the shutdown of Wabush Mines by Cliffs Natural Resources, former workers and retirees are looking to a Quebec court to help them recover some of what they lost.
