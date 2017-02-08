Waste Management wins trash collection contract in Jupiter
Advanced Disposal Services Solid Waste Southeast Inc. applied to replace Houston-based Waste Management, which has had the residential and commercial contract with Jupiter for about 30 years. The council initially awarded the five-year contract to Advanced Disposal on Nov. 1. The council reversed itself and on Nov. 15 voted to award the contract to Waste Management.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Metals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13)
|Jan 29
|shane
|66
|Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13)
|Jan 25
|gimpie41
|8
|Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15)
|Dec '16
|Dan Hurley
|16
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C....
|Oct '16
|denuder
|3
|Essar Steel Minnesota files for Chapter 11 bank... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|coulda guessed that
|1
|LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|walter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC