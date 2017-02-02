Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Shares Bo...

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Shares Bought by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. by 14.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,282 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

