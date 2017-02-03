Wallbridge announces positive prefeas...

Wallbridge announces positive prefeasibility study for Quebec gold project 0

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Northern Ontario Business

Wallbridge Mining Company has announced a positive prefeasibility study for its Fenelon gold mine project, located about 75 kilometres north of Mattagami in Quebec. Proven and probable reserves include a total of 90,295 mined tonnes, 96,721 recovered tonnes, 899,570 recovered grams, and 28,922 new ounces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Ontario Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13) Jan 29 shane 66
Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13) Jan 25 gimpie41 8
Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15) Dec '16 Dan Hurley 16
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK Nov '16 Anonymous 1
Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C.... Oct '16 denuder 3
News Essar Steel Minnesota files for Chapter 11 bank... (Jul '16) Jul '16 coulda guessed that 1
LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16) Jun '16 walter 1
See all Metals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,014 • Total comments across all topics: 278,548,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC