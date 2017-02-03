Wallbridge announces positive prefeasibility study for Quebec gold project 0
Wallbridge Mining Company has announced a positive prefeasibility study for its Fenelon gold mine project, located about 75 kilometres north of Mattagami in Quebec. Proven and probable reserves include a total of 90,295 mined tonnes, 96,721 recovered tonnes, 899,570 recovered grams, and 28,922 new ounces.
