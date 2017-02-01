Uptake raises $40 million from AOL co-founders' firm; now worth $2 billion
Uptake Technologies, the Chicago-based provider of predictive analytics for industry led by Groupon co-founder Brad Keywell a ' , has raised $40 million, the company announced Wednesday. Uptake quietly launched in 2014 with manufacturing equipment giant Caterpillar taking an early minority stake in the company, Keywell said at the time.
