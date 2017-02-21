UPDATE 1-Fortescue says H1 profit jumps 383 pct, misses market expectations

Feb 22 Australia's Fortescue Metals Group Ltd on Wednesday reported a 383 percent rise in interim net profit to $1.2 billion, surpassing the $319 million in the year-earlier period on the back of a surprise surge in iron ore prices, but still fell short of market expectations. Analysts had forecast profit for the six months to Dec. 31 of about $1.5 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

