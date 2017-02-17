Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down
UP: To news of an agreement to cover health care benefits for retirees of the former Century Aluminum plant in Ravenswood. Pending court approval, $23 million will cover medical bills and help with future healthcare costs for members of Steelworkers Local Union 5668.
