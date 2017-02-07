The week in review
Century Aluminum sued Santee Cooper, alleging the state-owned utility is violating antitrust laws by refusing to let the company's Mount Holly smelter buy all of its electricity on the open market. Santee Cooper called the complaint "frivolous" and said it will "mount a vigorous defense."
