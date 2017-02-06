Tech roundup: UrbanStems expands and Revolution Growth invests in Groupon co-founders' new company
Here's a rundown of some of the latest tech news in Greater Washington: D.C.-based Revolution Growth announced a $40 million investment in Uptake, a Chicago-based software platform that gives companies insight using predictive analytics.
