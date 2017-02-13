Surging Iron Ore Prices Won't - Fall ...

Surging Iron Ore Prices Won't - Fall off a Cliff,' Says Rio Tinto

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Iron ore is likely to avoid any dramatic plunge even amid forecasts of a price collapse and as China's economy shifts away from commodities-intensive growth, according to Rio Tinto Group, the second-largest exporter of the steelmaking ingredient. "I wouldn't necessarily say that it's going to fall off a cliff," Rio Chief Financial Officer Chris Lynch said Monday in an interview with Bloomberg Television's Daybreak Australia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13) Jan 29 shane 66
Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13) Jan 25 gimpie41 8
Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15) Dec '16 Dan Hurley 16
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK Nov '16 Anonymous 1
Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C.... Oct '16 denuder 3
News Essar Steel Minnesota files for Chapter 11 bank... (Jul '16) Jul '16 coulda guessed that 1
LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16) Jun '16 walter 1
See all Metals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,844 • Total comments across all topics: 278,820,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC