Selway Asset Management Buys Alphabet, Hanesbrands, Facebook, Sells Qualcomm, Bed Bath & ...

33 min ago

Boise, ID, based Investment company Selway Asset Management buys Alphabet, Hanesbrands, Facebook, Amgen, Chicago Bridge & Iron Co NV, Nike, John Hancock Preferredome Fund of Beneficial I, Pimco Municipalome Fund II of Beneficial Inter, Capital One Financial, Cohen & Steers Qualityome Realty Fund, sells Qualcomm, Bed Bath & Beyond, F5 Networks, Dick's Sporting Goods, Ensco PLC during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Selway Asset Management. As of 2016-12-31, Selway Asset Management owns 74 stocks with a total value of $164 million.

