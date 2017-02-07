Rio Tinto Gifts India Diamond Mine to Madhya Pradesh Government
Rio Tinto Group has decided to gift the Bunder diamond deposit in India to the state government of Madhya Pradesh, where the mine is located, after the producer stopped work on it last year. The Bunder project was closed as Rio sought to cut costs and conserve cash.
