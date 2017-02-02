Rio Receives Approaches for Last $1.5...

Rio Receives Approaches for Last $1.5 Billion of Coal Assets 2 hours ago

18 hrs ago

Rio Tinto Group, which agreed last month to sell $2.45 billion of Australian assets, has received approaches for its remaining coal operations in the country, people with knowledge of the matter said. The London-based company is considering options for its Hail Creek and Kestrel mines, including a potential sale, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the details are private.

