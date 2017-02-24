Q1 2017 Earnings Estimate for Valmont Industries, Inc. Issued By William Blair

Valmont Industries, Inc. - Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Valmont Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.72.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.