Mountain Pass Mine headed to the auction block in March

The Mountain Pass rare earths mine, once the shining star of the United States mining sector, and a major source of vital rare earths in the nation will be going up for auction in bankruptcy court in March, according to papers filed Tuesday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, DE. The Wall Street Journal reported that a company identified as Rare Earth Global Partners has submitted an opening offer of $40 million for the mine.

