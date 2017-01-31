Mountain Pass Mine headed to the auct...

Mountain Pass Mine headed to the auction block in March

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mining Engineering

The Mountain Pass rare earths mine, once the shining star of the United States mining sector, and a major source of vital rare earths in the nation will be going up for auction in bankruptcy court in March, according to papers filed Tuesday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, DE. The Wall Street Journal reported that a company identified as Rare Earth Global Partners has submitted an opening offer of $40 million for the mine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mining Engineering.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13) Jan 29 shane 66
Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13) Jan 25 gimpie41 8
Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15) Dec '16 Dan Hurley 16
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK Nov '16 Anonymous 1
Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C.... Oct '16 denuder 3
News Essar Steel Minnesota files for Chapter 11 bank... (Jul '16) Jul '16 coulda guessed that 1
LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16) Jun '16 walter 1
See all Metals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,176 • Total comments across all topics: 278,460,627

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC