Mick Davis's X2 Said to Give Up Londo...

Mick Davis's X2 Said to Give Up London Office in Deal Drought

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

X2 Resources , the $5.6 billion private equity firm founded by former Xstrata Plc Chief Executive Officer Mick Davis, is giving up the lease on its London office and putting a hold on investments amid higher commodity prices, according to people familiar with the matter. The firm, which Davis founded in 2013 with former executives of Xstrata, has no plans to renew the lease of its office on King Street, near Buckingham Palace in London, when it expires next month, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13) Jan 29 shane 66
Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13) Jan 25 gimpie41 8
Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15) Dec '16 Dan Hurley 16
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK Nov '16 Anonymous 1
Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C.... Oct '16 denuder 3
News Essar Steel Minnesota files for Chapter 11 bank... (Jul '16) Jul '16 coulda guessed that 1
LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16) Jun '16 walter 1
See all Metals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,869 • Total comments across all topics: 279,115,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC