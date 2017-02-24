Mick Davis's X2 Said to Give Up London Office in Deal Drought

X2 Resources , the $5.6 billion private equity firm founded by former Xstrata Plc Chief Executive Officer Mick Davis, is giving up the lease on its London office and putting a hold on investments amid higher commodity prices, according to people familiar with the matter. The firm, which Davis founded in 2013 with former executives of Xstrata, has no plans to renew the lease of its office on King Street, near Buckingham Palace in London, when it expires next month, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.