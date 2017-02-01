Main Street Research LLC Buys Fifth T...

Main Street Research LLC Buys Fifth Third Bancorp, Lam Research, Chevron, Sells Edison ...

Sausalito, CA, based Investment company Main Street Research LLC buys Fifth Third Bancorp, Lam Research, Chevron, Qualcomm, Amazon.com, BHP Billiton, Canadian Natural Resources, Tata Motors, Freeport-McMoRan, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, sells Edison International, Dominion Resources, Public Storage, American Electric Power Co, Clorox Co during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Main Street Research LLC. As of 2016-12-31, Main Street Research LLC owns 107 stocks with a total value of $506 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

