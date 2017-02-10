Is it Safe to Buy Cliffs Natural Reso...

Is it Safe to Buy Cliffs Natural Resources?

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: GuruFocus.com

After losing more than 75% of its value in 2015, Cliffs Natural Resources delivered stockholders with huge returns in 2016, as the stock surged over 450%. The main reason behind the company's awful performance in 2015 was the poor iron ore price that decelerated to $39.60 per dry metric ton in December 2015 from $136 per ton in January 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13) Jan 29 shane 66
Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13) Jan 25 gimpie41 8
Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15) Dec '16 Dan Hurley 16
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK Nov '16 Anonymous 1
Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C.... Oct '16 denuder 3
News Essar Steel Minnesota files for Chapter 11 bank... (Jul '16) Jul '16 coulda guessed that 1
LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16) Jun '16 walter 1
See all Metals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,410 • Total comments across all topics: 278,800,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC