Is it Safe to Buy Cliffs Natural Resources?

After losing more than 75% of its value in 2015, Cliffs Natural Resources delivered stockholders with huge returns in 2016, as the stock surged over 450%. The main reason behind the company's awful performance in 2015 was the poor iron ore price that decelerated to $39.60 per dry metric ton in December 2015 from $136 per ton in January 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.