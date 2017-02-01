Irish class still strong after poor season
Notre Dame's class was 11th in the composite ranking at 247sports.com as of Wednesday night. That's about where the team has ended up in recent years as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Metals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13)
|Jan 29
|shane
|66
|Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13)
|Jan 25
|gimpie41
|8
|Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15)
|Dec '16
|Dan Hurley
|16
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C....
|Oct '16
|denuder
|3
|Essar Steel Minnesota files for Chapter 11 bank... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|coulda guessed that
|1
|LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|walter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC