Glencore Signals Big Dividend for `Long-Suffering' Investors

Glencore Signals Big Dividend for `Long-Suffering' Investors

The Washington Post

Glencore Plc opened the door for a big dividend to reward shareholders, which includes its top executives and dozens of employees, for sticking with the company through the commodities crisis. The mining giant, along with Rio Tinto Group and BHP Billiton Ltd., surprised investors this month by promising bigger shareholder payouts as profits exceed analysts' estimates.

