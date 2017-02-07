From auto parts to contemporary art: ...

From auto parts to contemporary art: century old building gets new lease on life

3 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

The former Tower Automotive building is getting a new lease on life in the fall of 2017, as the Museum of Contemporary Art moves in. The federal government is committing $5,100,000 to fund the renovation of the Museum of Contemporary Art which is set to move into its new Junction-area home this year.

