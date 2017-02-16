Frigate Ventures LP Buys SPDR S&P 5a a , Caterpillar, Mei Pharma, Sells Bank of ...

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Frigate Ventures LP buys SPDR S&P 500, Caterpillar, MEI Pharma, Highway Holdings, 22nd Century Group, Novan, Alon USA Partners LP, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, E.I. du Pont de Nemours, OvaScience, sells Bank of Americaoration, Sprott Physical Gold Trust ETV, Microsoft, Perry Ellis International, Entravision Communications during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Frigate Ventures LP. As of 2016-12-31, Frigate Ventures LP owns 77 stocks with a total value of $261 million.

