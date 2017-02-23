Forward Earnings Estimate of BHP Billiton Limited

A year ago this week BHP Billiton shares were trading around $17.18 as a savage downturn in commodity prices rattled the sector, triggering a flood of red ink, write downs and other cutbacks for it and its peers. In January, the company forecast total full-year copper output of 1.62 million metric tons, including about 1.07 million tons from Escondida.

