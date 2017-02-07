Dynamic Materials Corp. (BOOM) Shares...

Dynamic Materials Corp. (BOOM) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Dynamic Materials Corp. by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,060 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,190 shares during the period.

