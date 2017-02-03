Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc Buys Nestle SA, Markel, Vanguard S&P 5a a , Sells ...

Investment company Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc buys Nestle SA, Markel, Vanguard S&P 500, Stericycle, Alphabet, Viasat, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity, Schwab International Equity, Vanguard Health Care ETF - DNQ, Mastercard, sells Qualcomm, The Western Union Co, Chicago Bridge & Iron Co NV, Medtronic PLC, Pioneer Natural Resources Co during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc . As of 2016-12-31, Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc owns 176 stocks with a total value of $566 million.

