Cliffs Natural Resources Inc.'s Stock Surges After Crushing Estimates

Cliffs Natural Resources reported revenue of $754 million during the fourth quarter, up 58% from the year-ago quarter thanks to higher volumes and pricing, which was $78.8 million ahead of analysts' expectations. Earnings from continuing operations, likewise, surged to $81 million, or $0.42 per share, putting last year's net loss of $58 million in the rearview mirror.

