Chicago recycling education goes "back to basics"

To address its declining recycling rate since Chicago introduced its "Go Bagless" recycling program Jan. 1, 2016, the city has announced a "back-to-basics" recycling campaign. According to an article in the Chicago Sun Times , the city is launching a "back-to-basics" campaign in an attempt to increase its 4.5 percent recycling rate on the southeast side and 9 percent citywide rate since implementing its "Go Bagless" program, which urges residents to place unbagged recyclables in their blue recycling carts.

