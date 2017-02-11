Century agrees to fund health care benefits for Ravenswood plant retirees

The United Steelworkers union announced Friday that Century Aluminum has agreed to fund health care benefits for the retirees of its closed smelter in Ravenswood, Jackson County. "This settlement is a testament to the solidarity and hard work of USW retirees who never gave up trying to win back benefits earned over a lifetime of hard work, " stated United Steelworkers International Vice President Tom Conway.

