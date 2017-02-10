BHP Vows Legal Action at Top Copper Mine After Group Enters Site

BHP Billiton Ltd., the owner of the world's biggest copper mine known as Escondida, said it will take legal action after a group of more than 300 people entered the mine site during a strike and forced some contractors to abandon the compound. People wearing masks entered the mine site at 6 p.m. Santiago time on Saturday, threatening the staff of contract companies and setting off fire alarms, causing damage, the Melbourne-based company said in an e-mailed statement Sunday.

