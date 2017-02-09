BHP Billiton signs off on investment ...

BHP Billiton signs off on investment in BP project

Read more: MarketWatch

BHP Billiton Ltd. said its board had signed off on a $2.2 billion investment for its share of a major deep-water project in the Gulf of Mexico led by BP PLC . U.K. oil major BP in December announced plans to press ahead with a project to expand production from the Mad Dog oil field, located off the coast of Louisiana, which it operates and in which it holds a 60.5% interest.

