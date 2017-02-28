BHP Billiton sees oil market rebalanc...

BHP Billiton sees oil market rebalancing in 2017

The oil market is rebalancing and demand for liquids--including crude oil, condensate, natural gas and biofuels--should begin to outpace supply later this year, helping to normalize global inventories, says BHP Billiton Ltd. vice president of petroleum marketing Michiel Hovers. Last year's deal among oil-producing nations to cut output along with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has accelerated that rebalancing, Mr. Hovers said in remarks on BHP's website on Tuesday.

