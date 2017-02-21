BHP Billiton back in profit; warns of...

BHP Billiton back in profit; warns of uncertainty

BHP Billiton Ltd. swung back to a profit and more than doubled its half-year dividend, even as it warned of heightened economic uncertainty in the near term. The world's largest mining company by market value said the threat of rising protectionism risks derailing a recovery in global commodity markets that has pulled the resources industry out of one of the deepest downturns in decades.

