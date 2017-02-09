Bearish analyst warns on Cliffs Natural, predicts iron ore prices will "fall hard"

Cliffs Natural Resources' strong Q4 results sparked a near-20% rally in today's trade to close at a 52-week high, and sparked gains across the entire steel sector: X +8.3% , AKS +7.7% , NUE +4.5% , MT +4.7% , STLD +5.7% , RS +2.6% , WOR +2.5% , SCHN +4.8% , CMC +6.3% . But Axiom Capital's Gordon Johnson, who still rates CLF as a Sell, tells Benzinga that CLF's upbeat guidance implies hot rolled coil steel prices will remain near two-year highs, while he believes iron ore prices will not just fall, but " fall hard ."

