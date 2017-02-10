Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Decreases Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc.
Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,571 shares of the company's stock after selling 612 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Metals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13)
|Jan 29
|shane
|66
|Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13)
|Jan 25
|gimpie41
|8
|Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15)
|Dec '16
|Dan Hurley
|16
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C....
|Oct '16
|denuder
|3
|Essar Steel Minnesota files for Chapter 11 bank... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|coulda guessed that
|1
|LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|walter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC