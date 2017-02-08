Australia shares slip on basic materials stocks; NZ higher
Feb 9 Australian shares were slightly lower on Thursday, after two rising sessions, as losses in basic materials stocks ate into gains in the utilities sector, which was pushed higher when AGL Energy reported rising profits and a rosy outlook. The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.2 percent, or 10.37 points to 5,641 at 0158 GMT.
