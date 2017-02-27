Aluminum stocks rise; Stifel sees prices up 16% in 2017

Aluminum producers finished with strong gains in today's trade as aluminum futures continue to rally, now up 12% YTD in London trading; Century Aluminum closed +3.8% , CSTM +3.1% , KALU +2.8%, AA +0.8% . Stifel analysts see 2017 LME aluminum prices up 16% vs. 2016 on the global market deficit and potential continuation of Chinese production curtailments; the firm raises its price target for Hold-rated CENX to $13 from $7 to reflect the improved aluminum pricing outlook and high sensitivity to metal price movements.

