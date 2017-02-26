Allied Properties Real Estate Investm...

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Expected to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment - Analysts at Raymond James Financial lowered their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Raymond James Financial analyst K. Avalos now forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54.

