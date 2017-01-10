World Asset Management Inc Boosts Sta...

World Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in BHP Billiton Limited

19 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

World Asset Management Inc raised its position in BHP Billiton Limited by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 107,395 shares of the mining company's stock after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the period.

