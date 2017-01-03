Who's At #12?

Who's At #12?

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Dawgs By Nature

If the Browns take Garrett #1 and QB Trubisky is gone before Browns' 2nd pick, who would you draft at #12 if any of the following are available : 1. QB Kizer 2. QB Watson 3. S Hooker 4. S Adams 5. S Peppers 6. LB Foster 7. DL Allen 8. CB Lattimore 9. CB Conley 10. CB Wilson 11. CB King 11. CB Jones My four choices - Kizer, Adams, Hooker, Jones I'm just trying to see what the current consensus amongst us junkies on #12 is at this point. Let's not forget that none of us will be making or influencing the decision-making on Draft Day .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dawgs By Nature.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13) Dec 27 pulsext40 63
Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15) Dec 20 Dan Hurley 16
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK Nov '16 Anonymous 1
Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13) Oct '16 marie 7
Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C.... Oct '16 denuder 3
News Essar Steel Minnesota files for Chapter 11 bank... (Jul '16) Jul '16 coulda guessed that 1
LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16) Jun '16 walter 1
See all Metals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,088 • Total comments across all topics: 277,673,957

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC