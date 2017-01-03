Who's At #12?

If the Browns take Garrett #1 and QB Trubisky is gone before Browns' 2nd pick, who would you draft at #12 if any of the following are available : 1. QB Kizer 2. QB Watson 3. S Hooker 4. S Adams 5. S Peppers 6. LB Foster 7. DL Allen 8. CB Lattimore 9. CB Conley 10. CB Wilson 11. CB King 11. CB Jones My four choices - Kizer, Adams, Hooker, Jones I'm just trying to see what the current consensus amongst us junkies on #12 is at this point. Let's not forget that none of us will be making or influencing the decision-making on Draft Day .

