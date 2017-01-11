Werner Enterprises Professional Drive...

Werner Enterprises Professional Driver Named ATA Road Team Captain

Werner Enterprises , a premier transportation and logistics provider, is pleased to announce professional driver Micheal Sheeds has been named to the 2017-2018 American Trucking Associations America's Road Team. Selected from 33 finalists who competed this week before a panel of judges in Arlington, Virginia, Sheeds will serve as a captain with 19 other professional drivers.

