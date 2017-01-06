Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Position ...

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Position Increased by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. by 365.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 57,585 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 45,202 shares during the period.

