Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. Acquires Shares of 146,713 Waste Management Inc.

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management Inc. during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 146,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,354,000.

