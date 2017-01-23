Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) Positio...

Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) Position Boosted by Garrison Financial Corp

Garrison Financial Corp raised its stake in Valmont Industries Inc. by 25.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,739 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period.

