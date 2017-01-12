US Trade Representative Requests WTO Consultations with China on Illegal Aluminum Subsidies
Century Aluminum Company's President and Chief Executive Officer Michael A. Bless today commended the U.S. Trade Representative's announcement that the United States has requested World Trade Organization consultations with China regarding the Chinese government's illegal subsidization of its aluminum industry. For years, the Chinese government has used its state-directed financial system and other channels to expand and maintain millions of tons of uneconomic and unnecessary primary aluminum smelting capacity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Metals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13)
|Dec 27
|pulsext40
|63
|Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15)
|Dec 20
|Dan Hurley
|16
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|marie
|7
|Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C....
|Oct '16
|denuder
|3
|Essar Steel Minnesota files for Chapter 11 bank... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|coulda guessed that
|1
|LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|walter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC