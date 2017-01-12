US Trade Representative Requests WTO ...

US Trade Representative Requests WTO Consultations with China on Illegal Aluminum Subsidies

Century Aluminum Company's President and Chief Executive Officer Michael A. Bless today commended the U.S. Trade Representative's announcement that the United States has requested World Trade Organization consultations with China regarding the Chinese government's illegal subsidization of its aluminum industry. For years, the Chinese government has used its state-directed financial system and other channels to expand and maintain millions of tons of uneconomic and unnecessary primary aluminum smelting capacity.

