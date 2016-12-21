Toshiba's Issues Impacting Chicago Bridge & Iron
Shares of CBI and Toshiba have fallen, especially the latter, in response to news that Toshiba may have to impair its goodwill materially. This seems to bode poorly for CBI due to the firm's sale of its nuclear construction business to Toshiba previously, but the picture isn't that bad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Comments
Add your comments below
Metals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13)
|Dec 27
|pulsext40
|63
|Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15)
|Dec 20
|Dan Hurley
|16
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|marie
|7
|Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C....
|Oct '16
|denuder
|3
|Essar Steel Minnesota files for Chapter 11 bank...
|Jul '16
|coulda guessed that
|1
|LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|walter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metals Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC