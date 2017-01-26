Toshiba forced into flash chip sale a...

Toshiba forced into flash chip sale amid nuclear plant fallout

Toshiba is hoping to sell off a chunk of its most profitable business, planning to let someone else in on its memory chip division as it faces huge bills in its nuclear plant construction division. The Japanese firm faces a complete wipe-out of shareholder equity in the aftermath of cost overruns at a US power station construction business.

