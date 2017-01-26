Toshiba forced into flash chip sale amid nuclear plant fallout
Toshiba is hoping to sell off a chunk of its most profitable business, planning to let someone else in on its memory chip division as it faces huge bills in its nuclear plant construction division. The Japanese firm faces a complete wipe-out of shareholder equity in the aftermath of cost overruns at a US power station construction business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SlashGear.com.
Add your comments below
Metals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13)
|Wed
|gimpie41
|8
|liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13)
|Wed
|gimpie41
|65
|Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15)
|Dec '16
|Dan Hurley
|16
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C....
|Oct '16
|denuder
|3
|Essar Steel Minnesota files for Chapter 11 bank... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|coulda guessed that
|1
|LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|walter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC