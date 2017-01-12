Southern District Clarifies the Applicability of Section 316(b) of...

Last year, plaintiffs successfully used an obscure provision of the 1939 Trust Indenture Act to challenge restructurings by Education Management, LLC and Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. . In each case, the Southern District of New York held that Section 316 of the TIA bars certain out-of-court restructurings, even where no payment terms of the indenture are modified or waived.

