Southern District Clarifies the Applicability of Section 316(b) of...
Last year, plaintiffs successfully used an obscure provision of the 1939 Trust Indenture Act to challenge restructurings by Education Management, LLC and Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. . In each case, the Southern District of New York held that Section 316 of the TIA bars certain out-of-court restructurings, even where no payment terms of the indenture are modified or waived.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Metals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13)
|35 min
|Roadtroll
|64
|Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15)
|Dec 20
|Dan Hurley
|16
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|marie
|7
|Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C....
|Oct '16
|denuder
|3
|Essar Steel Minnesota files for Chapter 11 bank... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|coulda guessed that
|1
|LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|walter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC