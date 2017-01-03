Sichuan Airlines Signs Agreement to Lease New Airbus A350-900 Aircraft from Air Lease Corporation
Air Lease Corporation announced today the placement of one Airbus A350-900 new technology wide body jet on long term lease to Sichuan Airlines . The aircraft will deliver in the first quarter of 2019 from ALC's order book with Airbus.
