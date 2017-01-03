RTI makes pair of acquisitions, targeting development work, climate change
RTI International, a nonprofit research institution based in Research Triangle Park, announced it had made acquired two separate firms Monday, marking an active start to the new year for the research firm. The acquired firms were International Resources Group , a Washington, D.C.-based services provider to the U.S. Agency for International Development, and Riverside Technology Inc., a Colorado-based consulting firm focused on water management and climate change.
