RTI International names new CEO for India subsidiary
"We were impressed with the depth of Rajat's sector experience and his strong leadership skills," said Jim Gibson, RTI's chief operating officer, in a statement. "He has the all of the attributes that we were looking for as we look to develop RTI Global India's presence in India.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Local Tech Wire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Metals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|liquid mercury dental grade pure!! for sale cheap (Jan '13)
|Dec 27
|pulsext40
|63
|Triple Distilled Mercury for sale (Dental Grade) (Apr '15)
|Dec 20
|Dan Hurley
|16
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Glasgow Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Red Liquid Mercury, Prime Virgin Liquid Mercury (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|marie
|7
|Continuous Vacuum Triple Distilled Mercury A.C....
|Oct '16
|denuder
|3
|Essar Steel Minnesota files for Chapter 11 bank...
|Jul '16
|coulda guessed that
|1
|LIquid Mercury For Sale (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|walter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metals Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC